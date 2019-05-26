UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo v Marlon Moraes – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

UFC 238 boasts a strong main card with Henry Cejudo stepping into the Octagon with Marlon Moraes in the showpiece bout.

Cejudo is ranked No 4 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings having won 14 of his 16 professional showdowns so far.

The 32-year-old’s most recent fight end in a first-round TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw, who tested positive for banned substance EPO before and after the bout.

However, Moraes will provide stern competition for Cejudo after losing just one of his last 18 showdowns dating back to 2011.

Also on the card, Valentina Shevchenko will defend her Women’s Flyweight title against Jessica Eye while Jimmie Rivera faces Petr Yan in a Bantamweight

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 238 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 238 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 238 main card – including Cejudo v Moraes – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 9th June.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 238 held?

The event will be held at the United Center, Chicago, USA.

More than 21,000 fans can pack out the huge arena which usually hosts the Chicago Bulls (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) teams.

How to watch and live stream UFC 238

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

