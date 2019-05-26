Charlton v Sunderland: How to watch League One play-off final on TV and live stream online

Charlton and Sunderland will play out a nostalgic rematch when the sides meet in the League One play-off final this weekend.

The sides were involved in a thrilling 4-4 Division One (now the Championship) play-off final in 1998 – a game widely regarded as the greatest ever at the old national stadium.

Boyhood Sunderland fan Clive Mendonca scored a hat-trick for Charlton to take the game to penalties.

Every player to take a penalty for both teams scored, but with the shootout at 7-6 in Charlton’s favour, Sunderland-born Mickey Gray missed and his hometown team were defeated.

Sunderland led Charlton for much of the League One campaign in 2018/19 but the Black Cats fell out of form in the dying stages.

Lee Bowyer’s men enjoyed a terrific end to the season to leapfrog Sunderland and Portsmouth on the last day.

Can Charlton complete the job or will Sunderland exact revenge, 21 years in the making?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Sunderland on TV and online.

What time is Charlton v Sunderland?

Charlton v Sunderland will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 26th May 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Sunderland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Despite Charlton’s strong end-of-season form, they were very nearly felled by the weakest team in the play-offs, Doncaster, and had to rely on penalties to dig them out of a hole.

Sunderland didn’t set any pulses racing during their two-leg clash with Portsmouth, scoring just one goal, but they managed each game perfectly to shut out Pompey twice.

Form goes out of the window during the biggest games, but game management will be crucial under intense pressure – and Sunderland have proven, finally, they are capable of that.

Prediction: Charlton 0-1 Sunderland

