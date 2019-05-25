St Mirren v Dundee United: How to watch Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg on TV and live stream online

St Mirren host Dundee United in the second leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off clash following a tense first encounter.

The Buddies played out a 0-0 draw with the Scottish Championship side as neither team settled into the game at Tannadice.

Chances were at a premium with a place in the 2019/20 Premiership season at stake, and the second leg is likely to continue in a similar vein.

Fans of both sides will be desperate to edge the win and will equally fancy their chances – how can you tune in to the action?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Mirren v Dundee United on TV and online.

What time is St Mirren v Dundee United?

St Mirren v Dundee United will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 26th May 2019.

How to watch St Mirren v Dundee United on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

While the quality won’t hit the heights in the second leg, the drama almost certainly will – a single match-winning moment is likely to nick it for either side.

Forget the difference in divisions, forget form, momentum and everything that has led up to this second leg. This is a simple, straight shoot-out.

However, the Paisley crowd may just be able to inject St Mirren with the extra verve required to grip onto survival.

Prediction: St Mirren 1-0 Dundee United

