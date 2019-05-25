Glasgow Warriors v Leinster: How to watch 2019 Pro14 final on TV and live stream online

Glasgow Warriors and Leinster will got head-to-head for the ultimate prize in the Pro14 grand final this weekend.

The Warriors enjoyed a remarkable season as they racked up numerous club records including most consecutive try bonus point league wins (7), most points in a league campaign (81), most tries (83) and most points scored (621) in their history.

Coach Dave Rennie guided his team to first place in Conference A and brushed aside Ulster 50-20 to book their place in the final at Celtic Park.

Leinster will cross the Irish sea on the back of a 24-9 win over Munster.

The reigning Pro14 champions will be hoping to shake off their disappointment at losing the European Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Glasgow Warriors v Leinster on TV and online.

What time is Glasgow Warriors v Leinster?

Glasgow Warriors v Leinster will kick off at 6:30pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch Glasgow Warriors v Leinster on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:30pm in the UK.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the app on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A direct subscription to the online player, or to access both Premier Sports channels on costs £9.99 with the first month free.

Virgin Media customers can also add the channels to their package for £9.99 per month without the introductory free month.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

For all Leinster’s pedigree, for all their experience and their dominance in the league over the past two decades, they’ve still won as many finals as they’ve lost. Five triumphs, five defeats.

Of course they have the capability to grind out gusty victories when they need to, but the Warriors’ might could be simply too much to handle.

The Glasgow-based side can expect massively vocal support from the stands during the final in their city, and they have the talent to blow any team apart, as they did against Leinster just last month.

Prediction: Glasgow Warriors win

