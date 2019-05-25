French Open 2019: Watch Roland-Garros FREE on TV and live stream

The French Open 2019 is about to get underway with the biggest names in tennis set to battle Rafael Nadal for the crown.

The reigning champion is renowned for his dominance on clay courts and holds the record for most French Open titles in history.

Nadal is gunning to become champion at Roland-Garros for the 12th time, but will face stiff competition as Roger Federer returns to Paris.

The veteran superstar will feature at the French Open for the first time since 2015.

Novak Djokovic is also in the mix, though Nadal remains the firm favourite to triumph.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2019.

When is the French Open 2019 on?

The French Open 2019 starts on Sunday 26th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 9th June.

Play begins around 10:00am (UK time) each day during the early rounds.

How to watch the French Open 2019 on TV and online

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Check back for regular schedule updates for each day below.

French Open 2019 TV schedule

Sunday 26th May – Day 1

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Monday 27th May – Day 2

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Tuesday 28th May – Day 3

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Wednesday 29th May – Day 4

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Thursday 30th May – Day 5

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Friday 31st May – Day 6

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Saturday 1st June – Day 7

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 4:45pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Sunday 2nd June – Day 8

Live from 9:30am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1), 5:00pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:00pm – 10:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Monday 3rd June – Day 9

Live from 9:30am – 8:15pm (Eurosport 1), 9:55am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 8:15pm – 10:15pm (Eurosport 1)

Tuesday 4th June – Day 10

Quarter-finals live from 12:30pm – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1), 12:55pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Wednesday 5th June – Day 11

Quarter-finals live from 12:30pm – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1), 12:55pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Thursday 6th June – Day 12

Mixed doubles final from 11:00am – 12:30pm (Eurosport 2)

Women’s semi-finals live from 1:30pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s doubles semi-finals from 2:00pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights from 6:00pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Friday 7th June – Day 13

Men’s semi-finals live from 11:30am – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Highlights from 7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Saturday 8th June – Day 14

Women’s final live from 1:30pm – 4:15pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s doubles final live from 4:15pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Women’s final highlights from 6:00pm – 7:30pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s doubles final highlights from 8:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Sunday 9th June – Day 15

Women’s doubles final live from 1:30pm – 4:15pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s final live from 1:30pm – 5:30pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s final highlights from 7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Women’s doubles final highlights from 9:30pm – 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

