Champions League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

The Champions League final will be contested between two Premier League teams as Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of their greatest ever European performances in back-to-back evenings.

Liverpool demolished Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a 3-0 deficit at Anfield.

Tottenham lost the first leg 1-0 and went 2-0 down in the second leg before Lucas Moura stepped up with a hat-trick to book a place in Madrid.

Nerves will be shredded in the build-up to the big game with plenty of time for fans to prepare themselves ahead of the showpiece clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Champions League final 2019 including where it will be held, how to watch and when the game takes place.

When is the Champions League final 2019?

The final will take place on Saturday 1st June 2019 at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2019?

The big game will be hosted at the Wanda Metropolitano, the home of Atletico Madrid.

It boasts a 68,000 capacity and will be packed regardless of which teams reach European club football’s showpiece event.

How to watch the Champions League final 2019

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 6:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch the Champions League final 2019 for FREE

The game will be made free-to-air by BT Sport for non-subscribers.

All fans can live stream the game via the BT Sport website (visit btsport.com/final on the day of the match) and mobile app.

It will also be screened in 4K, HD or SD via the BT Sport YouTube channel allowing everyone to soak up the drama.

Virgin Media customers can also tune into Channel 100 (HD) or Channel 532 (4K UHD) to watch the match for free.

