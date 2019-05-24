UEFA Super Cup 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

Two Premier League teams will contest the UEFA Super Cup this year once the Champions League and Europa League finals have been played.

Liverpool take on Tottenham and Arsenal face Chelsea in the two continental competitions.

The winner of each game will battle it out for an even greater share of the bragging rights later in the summer.

A North London derby clash or a the increasingly tense Spurs v Chelsea rivalry could be played out in the Super Cup which is sure to capture the imagination of fans around the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup 2019 including where it will be held, how to watch and when the game takes place.

When is the UEFA Super Cup 2019?

The final will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup 2019?

The big game will be hosted at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It boasts a 41,000 capacity and has been the home of Super Lig giants Besiktas since 2016.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2019

