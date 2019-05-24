Indy 500: How to watch the 2019 Indianapolis 500, UK start time, date, TV schedule – will Fernando Alonso race?

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is fast-approaching with the biggest names in the sport set to battle through 200 laps of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit.

Defending champion Will Power is set to return to the track in a bid to win back-to-back titles in the showpiece race.

Fans around the world will be desperate to enjoy the action, with plenty of live coverage to enjoy in the UK.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information on how to watch the Indy 500.

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 main race takes place at 5:45pm (UK time) on Sunday 26th May 2019.

A series of pre-race activities, songs and traditions will take place throughout the day in the build-up to the main event.

Qualifying weekend will be Saturday 18th May and Sunday 19th May 2019.

Where is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana, USA.

Up to 250,000 fans can line the circuit in permanent seating, while a further 50,000 infield fans will soak up the atmosphere throughout the day.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

You can watch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports F1.

Saturday 18th May

Qualifying: 4:00pm

Qualifying: 9:00pm

Sunday 19th May

Qualifying – Pole Day: 5:00pm

Sunday 26th May

Indy 500 main race: 5:00pm

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the race via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the action through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is Fernando Alonso in the Indy 500?

Ex-Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso will compete in the Indy 500 if he makes it through the qualifying round.

The Spanish driver led the Indy 500 for 27 laps during his debut race in 2017.

With just over 20 laps to go, his Honda engine broke down and he slipped down the rankings.

He was given a standing ovation by the masses in the stands and won the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award.

Alonso missed the 2018 race to concentrate on the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix but is fully-focused on the 2019 edition of the iconic race.

