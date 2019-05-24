Giro d’Italia 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route

The Giro d’Italia 2019 is ready to get underway with riders from around the world gearing up for the gruelling challenge.

Advertisement

The 102nd edition of the race will see competitors compete across 3,518.5 kilometres over 21 stages that will cover the length and breadth of Italy.

Defending champion Chris Froome will be back in the saddle this year, and though Team Sky has now become Team Ineos, Froome remains in a strong position to make an impact.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Giro d’Italia 2019 – plus the route.

When is the Giro d’Italia 2019?

The event gets underway on Saturday 11th May and runs until Sunday 2nd June.

How to watch the Giro d’Italia 2019

Fans can tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.

Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel. After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

Giro d’Italia TV schedule

Stage 1 – Saturday 11th May

Eurosport 1: 3:30pm – 7:45pm (Highlights: 10:00pm)

Stage 2 – Sunday 12th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 3 – Monday 13th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 4 – Tuesday 14th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 5 – Wednesday 15th May

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 6 – Thursday 16th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 7 – Friday 17th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 8 – Saturday 18th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 7:00pm)

Stage 9 – Sunday 19th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:45pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 10 – Tuesday 21st May

Eurosport 1: 12:30pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 11 – Wednesday 22nd May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 12 – Thursday 23rd May

Eurosport 1: 12:15pm – 4:45pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 13 – Friday 24th May

Eurosport 1: 12:00pm – 4:45pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 14 – Saturday 25th May

Eurosport 1: 11:45am – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 15 – Sunday 26th May

Eurosport 2: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 16 – Tuesday 28th May

Eurosport 2: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 17 – Wednesday 29th May

Eurosport 2: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 18 – Thursday 30th May

Eurosport 2: 12:00pm – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 19 – Friday 31st May

Eurosport 2: 11:45am – 4:30pm (Highlights: 8:00pm)

Stage 20 – Saturday 1st June

Eurosport: TBC (Highlights: TBC)

Stage 21 – Sunday 2nd June

Eurosport: TBC (Highlights: TBC)

Giro d’Italia 2019 route

The Giro d’Italia will start in Bologna before heading south to San Giovanni Rotondo – the southernmost point of the event – by Stage 6.

Riders will then trek to the far north of the country and weave around the southern edges of the Alps before bending round into Verona to finish.

For the full route, see the official Giro d’Italia website here.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.