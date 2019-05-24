Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz: How to watch Joshua v Ruiz – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Anthony Joshua will make his first appearance on US soil against Andy Ruiz in June.

The British superstar was set to face Jarrell Miller but the American dropped out of the fight following multiple failed drug tests.

Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight championship belts on the line for the showdown with Ruiz.

Fans around the world will be intrigued to watch Joshua step into the ring in the US, but how will he cope with fresh surroundings in his first non-UK bout?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz on TV and online.

When is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz?

The fight takes place on Saturday 1st June 2019 in the US.

However, fans in the UK should expect to wait until the early hours of Sunday 2nd June for the main event to start.

Joshua v Ruiz is expected to start at 3:00am UK time, with the undercard getting underway around 11:00pm UK time.

Where is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz taking place?

The fight will be held at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The iconic arena can host over 20,000 fans and is expected to be packed out for the heavyweight brawl.

How to watch and live stream Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

More details will be confirmed closer to the date.

