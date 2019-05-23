England v Denmark: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2019 warm-up on TV and live stream online

England host Denmark in their penultimate home game before jetting off to France for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses have enjoyed great success during the open stages of Phil Neville’s reign, and lifted the SheBelieves Cup in March to fire off a signal of intent ahead of the World Cup.

Neville’s squad arranged four warm-up clashes in the build-up to France 2019.

England lost 1-0 to Canada but beat Spain 2-1 last month, with Denmark and New Zealand left to play.

The 2015 World Cup saw England finish third and they remain among the favourites to challenge for the trophy.

Denmark are ranked No 17 in the world and are outsiders going into the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Denmark on TV and online.

What time is England v Denmark?

England v Denmark will kick off at 1:00pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch England v Denmark on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 12:45pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England are the strong favourites ahead of the warm-up game.

Denmark have recorded just two wins in their last nine matches – against China and minnows Finland – and suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat to France last month.

Neville will be keen for his stars to rack up minutes together but this shouldn’t be a major test of their mettle.

Prediction: England 2-0 Denmark

