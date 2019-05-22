New Zealand v Sri Lanka: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

New Zealand begin their Cricket World Cup journey with a clash against Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps sit fourth in the world rankings, ahead of neighbours Australia, and will be hoping to be the dark horses in England and Wales.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of a successful tournament rest on Lasith Malinga, and he will be hoping to deliver the goods for his country once again.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch New Zealand v Sri Lanka on TV and online.

What time is New Zealand v Sri Lanka?

New Zealand v Sri Lanka will begin at 10:30am on Saturday 1st June 2019.

Where is New Zealand v Sri Lanka?

The game will take place at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff which holds up to 15,643 fans.

How to watch New Zealand v Sri Lanka on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in New Zealand

You can watch the match on Sky Sport and SkyGo in New Zealand.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

