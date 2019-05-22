Why is Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix practice on Thursday, not Friday?

The Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix is fast-approaching with drivers ready to tackle the iconic track over an unusual four-day period.

Other race weekends hold to the tried-and-tested Friday, Saturday, Sunday schedule for practice, qualifying and the main event.

However, Monaco has always stood unique in the fact that racing gets underway on Thursday with a break on Friday.

Large swathes of the iconic track are opened and public traffic flows through Monaco mid-race weekend, but why?

Why is Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix not on Friday?

The Monaco Grand Prix was originally held on the weekend of Ascension Day – a bank holiday in the province.

For this reason, racing was paused on the Friday to observe the day and for regular traffic to flow through Monte Carlo.

While the day itself has become less significant to the locals, the Friday break has remained a tradition to allow businesses and hotels to replenish stock and operate at maximum capacity over the hectic four-day spell.

