EFL play-off dates: Championship, League One, League Two play-off details confirmed – how to watch
The EFL play-offs guarantee plenty of drama for Championship, League One and League Two fans – how can you follow the drama?
The summer has arrived for the majority of teams across the country but 12 teams will be forced to put their holidays on hold for the EFL play-offs.
Championship, League One and League Two representatives will battle it out across two legs for a place in the three finals with pride, money and ambitions on the line.
The EFL has confirmed the key dates and times for every play-off clash, and we will be updating the fixtures – as well as live TV information – for each game as they happen.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about when the Championship, League One and League Two play-offs take place.
How to watch the EFL play-offs on TV and online
You can watch the play-offs live on Sky Sports. We will update the fixture list below with full broadcast details including channels and times.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
When are the Championship play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom
Derby 0-1 Leeds
Second Leg
West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa (Aston Villa win 4-3 on penalties)
Leeds 2-4 Derby
Championship final
Derby v Aston Villa – Monday 27th May (3:00pm)
Derby v Aston Villa match preview, prediction and how to watch
When are the League One play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Sunderland 1-0 Portsmouth
Doncaster 1-2 Charlton
Second Leg
Portsmouth 0-0 Sunderland
Charlton 2-3 Doncaster (Charlton win 4-3 on penalties)
League One final
Charlton v Sunderland – Sunday 26th May (3:00pm)
Charlton v Sunderland match preview, prediction and how to watch
When are the League Two play-offs 2018/19?
First Leg
Newport 1-1 Mansfield
Tranmere 1-0 Forest Green
Second Leg
Mansfield 0-0 Newport (Newport win 5-3 on penalties)
Forest Green 1-1 Tranmere
League Two final
Newport v Tranmere – Saturday 25th May (3:00pm)
Newport v Tranmere match preview, prediction and how to watch
