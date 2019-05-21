Saracens v Gloucester Rugby: How to watch Premiership Rugby semi-finals on TV and live stream online

Saracens take on Gloucester Rugby in a bid to reach their fifth Premiership Rugby final in six years.

Advertisement

Sarries finished second in the regular season standings, eight points adrift of the Exeter Chiefs – who they have beaten in each of their last two final victories.

Gloucester trailed Saracens by ten points in third and head into the semi-finals as underdogs.

Fans across the country will be desperate to tune in as the Premiership draws to an explosive close, but how can you watch the drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Saracens v Gloucester Rugby on TV and online.

What time is Saracens v Gloucester Rugby?

Saracens v Gloucester Rugby will kick off at 1:30pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch Saracens v Gloucester Rugby on TV and live stream

STANDARD COPY

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Saracens have the home advantage, the pedigree and scored more points during the season than any other team while only Exeter conceded fewer.

On paper this is only going one way, but in the last six games, no team has recorded more points than Gloucester.

They will relish the underdog status and make this a far narrower, far more awkward encounter for Saracens that they would like.

Prediction: Saracens win

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.