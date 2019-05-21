Hearts v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Cup final on TV and live stream online

Celtic are gunning for their third consecutive domestic treble when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Bhoys lifted the Premiership trophy at the weekend following a 2-1 victory over their cup final opponents, Hearts.

Youngster Mikey Johnston scored twice to sink the Jam Tarts at Celtic Park in what was effectively the dress rehearsal for the main event this weekend.

Caretaker Neil Lennon faces an uncertain future with the club but if this transpires to be his final fixture in charge, he will be desperate to go out on a high.

Celtic are likely to hand game time to some young stars in the final, though Lennon is expected to name a strong starting XI to secure the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Celtic on TV and online.

What time is Hearts v Celtic?

Hearts v Celtic will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch Hearts v Celtic on TV and live stream

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the default version of BBC1 from 2:00pm.

Viewers in England and Wales can receive the Scottish version of BBC1 via Channel 951 on Sky, Channel 862 on Virgin Media and Channel 973 on Freesat.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are the firm favourites and nothing but a stunning upset will see the trophy leave Glasgow.

Hearts lost four of their five second phase games, while Celtic’s only defeat came against Rangers.

This game is only going one way.

Prediction: Hearts 0-2 Celtic

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.