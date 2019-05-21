Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: How to watch Premiership Rugby semi-finals on TV and live stream online

Exeter Chiefs are aiming for a fourth consecutive Premiership Rugby final appearance when they take on Northampton Saints this weekend.

The Chiefs lost to Saracens in both the 2016 and 2018 showpiece games but triumphed over Wasps after extra time in 2017.

Rob Baxter will be hoping his side can dominate the knockout rounds in the same way they routed to the top of the regular season standings.

Exeter finished eight points clear of Saracens, and 32 points clear of their semi-final opponents Northampton who made a strong late surge to reach the knockouts.

Fans will be desperate to soak up the action from the semi-final showdown, but how can you watch the game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints on TV and online.

What time is Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints?

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints will kick off at 4:30pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 3:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

For all Northampton’s excellent efforts to reach the semi-finals, they were still crushed 40-21 by Exeter at the weekend, thus is the power of Baxter’s squad.

Northampton weren’t aware during the game that their play-off place was secured regardless due to Harlequins’ defeat.

They were playing all-out for the win with everything on the line and they could barely dent the Chiefs. Expect the same again.

Prediction: Exeter Chiefs win

