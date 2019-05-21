Dundee United v St Mirren: How to watch Scottish Premiership play-off final first leg on TV and live stream online

Dundee United host St Mirren in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off final clash on the back of a big weekend victory.

The Tangerines booked their place in the final after beating Inverness 4-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

The Championship side triumphed 3-0 in the second leg last Friday night to edge one step closer to promotion.

St Mirren enjoyed an excellent streak of form at the end of their Premiership campaign, including a final day victory over Dundee, but they finished one point short of Hamilton who also won their last fixture.

The Buddies were unbeaten in the second phase of the Premiership season having won three and drawn two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee United v St Mirren on TV and online.

What time is Dundee United v St Mirren?

Dundee United v St Mirren will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 23rd May 2019.

How to watch Dundee United v St Mirren on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams head into the game in excellent form, unfortunately for the lower league Dundee United.

St Mirren will be brimming with confidence for the first time in 2018/19, and have enough to just about cling onto their place in the Premiership.

Prediction: Dundee United 1-2 St Mirren

