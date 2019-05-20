Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Champions League, Anthony Joshua, French Open and more
Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more
Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.
From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.
Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, England host Australia in the Ashes this summer while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sporting calendar 2019: How to watch every event live on TV
May
14 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
16-19 May: PGA Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
17 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 4th ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
18 May: FA Cup final: Man City v Watford – live on BBC and BT Sport
19 May: International cricket: England v Pakistan 5th ODI – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
19 May: Final day of Scottish Premiership – live on BT Sport
25 May: Scottish Cup final – live on BBC1 Scotland
25 May: League Two play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
25 May: Rugby Pro 14 final – live on Premier Sports
26 May: League One play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26 May: Indy500 – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26 May – 9 June: French Open tennis – live on ITV and Eurosport
27 May: Championship play-off final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
29 May: Europa League final – live on BT Sport
30 May – 14 July: ICC Cricket World Cup – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
June
1 June: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool – live on BT Sport
1 June: Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr. – live on Sky Sports Box Office
1 June: Epsom Derby – live on ITV
1 June: Premiership rugby union final – live on BT Sport
5-9 June: UEFA Nations League finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
7 June-7 July: Women’s World Cup (football) — live on BBC
7-11 June: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
13-16 June: US Open golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
29 June – 21 July: Tour de France – live on ITV and Eurosport
July
1 – 14 July: Wimbledon 2019 — live on BBC
12-21 July: Netball World Cup — live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14 July: ICC Cricket World Cup final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14 July: Formula 1 British Grand Prix – live on Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV
18-21 July: Open Championship golf – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20-21 July: Athletics Anniversary Games – live on BBC
24-27 July: International cricket: England v Ireland Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
August
1-5 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 1st Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14-18 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 2nd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
22-26 August: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
26 August – 8 September: US Open tennis – live on Amazon Prime Video
September
4-8 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 4th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
5 September: NFL season begins – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
5-10 September: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
12-16 September: Ashes cricket: England v Australia 5th Test – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
20 September – 2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 – live on ITV
22-29 September: Cycling Road World Championships – live on Eurosport
27 September – 6 October: IAAF World Championships in Athletics — live on BBC1, BBC2 and Red Button
October
10-15 October: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
12 October: Super League Grand Final – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2 November: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – live on ITV
10-17 November: ATP Tennis finals – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
14-19 November: Euro 2020 qualifiers – live on ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
22 November: Davis Cup tennis final – live on BBC
December
1 December: Final day of Formula 1 2019 season – live on Sky Sports and NOW TV
