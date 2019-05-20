Newport v Tranmere: How to watch League Two play-off final on TV and live stream online

Newport County and Tranmere Rovers will lock horns at Wembley for a place in League One.

Newport dispatched Mansfield on penalties before Tranmere edged out Forest Green over two legs to set up the final.

Rovers and County finished sixth and seventh in League Two respectively, with Newport ending up just one point above 10th-placed Stevenage.

Welsh side Newport recorded their highest ever finish in the football league pyramid this season and have never tasted third-tier football before.

Tranmere suffered back-to-back relegations from League One and League Two in 2014 and 2015, but are 90 minutes away from recording successive promotions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newport v Tranmere on TV and online.

What time is Newport v Tranmere?

Newport v Tranmere will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday 25th May.

How to watch Newport v Tranmere on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams were gutsy as opposed to dominant in their ties.

Tranmere looked a little tighter at the back during the regular season but the difference is negligible in a one-off showdown.

This one could easily go all the way.

Prediction: Newport 1-1 Tranmere (penalties to decide…)

