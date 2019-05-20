Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Monaco Grand Prix live on TV?

The most iconic race in the Formula 1 calendar has almost arrived with the Monaco Grand Prix expected to pull in the crowds once again.

Fans around the world will be excited to see the F1 action return to Monaco for this year’s edition of the race, but how can you tune in?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Monaco Grand Prix

Live from Monte Carlo, Monaco

Practice: Thursday 23rd May – Saturday 25th May

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Thursday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Thursday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 25th May

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 26th May

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: TBC

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: TBC (on Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Where else can I follow the Monaco Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.