Europa League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

The Europa League has reached the final showdown with an all-Premier League affair set for Baku at the end of May.

Chelsea and Arsenal have mirrored the success of Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham, meaning for the first time ever, every European cup finalist will be from the same nation.

Arsenal beat Valencia 7-3 on aggregate following two entertaining victories over the La Liga side.

Chelsea were held to a pair of 1-1 draws by Frankfurt but edged into the final through penalties.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for the first of two all-English finals – but how can you watch the game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Europa League final.

When is the Europa League final 2019?

The final will take place on Wednesday 29th May at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the Europa League Final taking place?

The Europa League Final will be taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.

The Baku Olympic Stadium was completed in 2015, and has a seating capacity of almost 70,000 people.

How can I watch and stream the Europa League Final?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch the Europa League final 2019 for FREE

The game will be made free-to-air by BT Sport for non-subscribers.

Fans can live stream the game via the BT Sport website and mobile app.

It will also be screened in 4K, HD or SD via the BT Sport YouTube channel allowing everyone to soak up the drama.

