Great Manchester Run 2019: Watch on TV, live stream, start time, route

Over 30,000 competitors will take to the streets for the Great Manchester Run 2019 this weekend with the action being broadcast to the nation.

Advertisement

Gabby Logan will host BBC coverage of the event with Steve Cram and Paula Radcliffe in the commentary positions for the afternoon.

Ugandan sensation Jacob Kiplimo is expected to catch plenty of attention in the Elite Men’s 10k, with the 18-year-old set for a huge future in athletics.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Great Manchester Run 2019 including date, start times and how to watch the action unfold.

When is the Great Manchester Run 2019?

The Great Manchester Run 2019 takes place on Sunday 19th May.

For all races, runners will start in numerous waves. We have included the start times for every wave next to each event.

Start times include:

Main half-marathon: 9:00am, 9:10am

Elite wheelchair 10k: 12:25pm

Elite women 10k: 12:40pm

Elite men 10k: 1:02pm

Main 10k: 1:25pm, 1:55pm, 2:05pm, 2:30pm

How can I watch and stream the Great Manchester Run 2019 in the UK?

The event will air in the UK on BBC2 and will be available to live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Live coverage: 12:00pm – 2:20pm

Highlights: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Great Manchester Run 2019 route

The Great Manchester Run starts at Portland Street before travelling past Old Trafford, the Imperial War Museum and The Lowry hotel as well as the set of Coronation Street before approaching the Beetham Tower and the finish line.

For the full route, click here.

How long is the Great Manchester Run?

The Great Manchester Run is a half-marathon meaning the official route is 13.1 miles.

Advertisement

There is also a 10k run incorporated into the event.