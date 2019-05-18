Dundee v St Mirren: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream online

St Mirren have one last shot at avoiding the Scottish Premiership relegation play-offs when they take on Dundee this weekend.

The Buddies sit second-bottom of the top flight, one point behind Hamilton, with only this weekend’s opponents Dundee below them.

Dundee are already relegated but will continue to fight for pride until the final whistle in front of their own fans.

St Mirren must better Hamilton’s result against St Johnstone on the final day to guarantee survival.

The Paisley side have a far superior goal difference to Hamilton and remain unbeaten in the second phase of the league.

Whichever side finishes 11th – either St Mirren or Hamilton – will face the winner of Dundee United v Inverness in the Scottish Premiership play-off final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Dundee v St Mirren on TV and online.

What time is Dundee v St Mirren?

Dundee v St Mirren will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th May 2019.

How to watch Dundee v St Mirren on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

St Mirren recorded a terrific 2-0 victory over Hamilton to keep their survival hopes alive last weekend.

Goal-shy Dundee beat Livingston last weekend but with little to play for, they could be suffocated out of the game by St Mirren.

Whether it’s enough for the Buddies to survive remains unclear, but they should hold up their end of the deal on Saturday.

Prediction: Dundee 0-1 St Mirren

