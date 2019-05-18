Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY play-off match live on TV and online
Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in
The 2018/19 Championship season has ended for 20 teams, but four remain on the edge of their seat with everything still to play for.
Norwich and Sheffield United secured the automatic promotion spots but Leeds, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby will go head-to-head in the Championship play-offs in a scrap to reach the Premier League.
Every play-off encounter will be broadcast live as another dramatic campaign draws to a pulsating close.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.
Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19
First leg
Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom
Derby 0-1 Leeds
Second leg
West Brom 1-0 Aston Villa (Aston Villa win 4-3 on penalties)
Leeds 2-4 Derby
Final – Monday 27th May
Derby v Aston Villa – Sky Sports Football/NOW TV
Derby v Aston Villa match preview, prediction and how to watch
