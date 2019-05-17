Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. PGA Championship 2019 prize money: How much can Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy earn?

PGA Championship 2019 prize money: How much can Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy earn?

The PGA Championship is heating up – how much can every player earn at the tournament?

PGA Championship

The PGA Championship battle is shaping up nicely as the world’s finest players begin to do battle for the second major of the year.

Advertisement

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are among the top contenders to claim the crown.

Tiger Woods is aiming for a record-equalling fifth PGA Championship triumph, though Justin Thomas has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury.

In addition to the prestige of lifting the trophy, players are fighting for bigger shares of the prize money pot which stands at over £8.5million in total.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of PGA Championship 2019 prize money totals.

PGA Championship 2019 prize money

Figures based on 2018 amounts. Exact 2019 prize money unconfirmed.

  1. £1.53million
  2. £920,000
  3. £580,000
  4. £410,000
  5. £350,000
  6. £290,000
  7. £270,000
  8. £250,000
  9. £230,000
  10. £210,000
Advertisement

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY PURSE: £8.5million

Tags

All about Live USPGA Championship Golf

PGA Championship
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2019: How to watch PGA tour golf on TV and live stream online

UEFA Nations League trophy

UEFA Nations League fixtures: Watch Nations League finals on TV, live stream, date, time, tickets – when do England play?

MotoGP

MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: A replica Ashes urn is pictured in front of the scoreboard during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights