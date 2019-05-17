England v Pakistan: How to watch every ODI and T20 clash on TV and live stream

England host Pakistan in a series of One-Day Internationals throughout May.

Captain Eoin Morgan will be hoping for his men to demonstrate their talent in the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.

Alex Hales has reportedly served a 21-day ban for recreational drug use but has been dropped from England’s provisional World Cup squad and will not feature against Pakistan.

Fans can tune in to watch all of the action live from around the UK – and we have rounded up the full fixture guide for you to soak up the drama.

How to watch England v Pakistan on TV and online

You can watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

For the full list of broadcast times, check out our fixtures guide below.

England v Pakistan fixtures 2019

Friday 17th May: 4th ODI, Trent Bridge (1:00pm)

Watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and NOW TV from 12:30pm

Sunday 19th May: 5th ODI, Headingley (11:00am)

Watch on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event and NOW TV from 10:30pm

England v Pakistan results 2019

Sunday 5th May: Twenty20 International, Cardiff (5:00pm)

England win by 7 wickets

Wednesday 8th May: 1st ODI, The Oval (1:00pm)

Match abandoned due to weather

Saturday 11th May: 2nd ODI, Southampton (11:00am)

England win by 12 runs

Tuesday 14th May: 3rd ODI, Bristol (1:00pm)

England win by 6 wickets

