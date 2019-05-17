Celtic v Hearts: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream online

Celtic will hope to round off their Scottish Premiership season with a victory over Hearts this weekend.

The Bhoys will lift the top flight trophy for the eighth year in a row once the final whistle blows at Celtic Park.

However, Sunday’s showdown is more than just an end-of-season formality with both sides to meet again next week in the Scottish Cup final.

Hearts are virtually guaranteed to finish sixth in the Scottish Premiership regardless of their result on Sunday.

The Jam Tarts will be looking to figure out their opponents as preparation for the big game at Hampden Park.

What time is Celtic v Hearts?

What time is Celtic v Hearts?

Celtic v Hearts will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 19th May 2019.

How to watch Celtic v Hearts on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic won’t be too troubled by their defeat to Rangers last weekend, but will be keen to end the season on a high note.

They have their eyes set on a third consecutive domestic treble, and will be keen to strike fear into the Hearts players ahead of next week’s showdown.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

