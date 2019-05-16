Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino will have money to spend this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss has secured a fourth consecutive top-four place for Spurs as they also prepare for their first ever Champions League final.

Now, with one of the most impressive club stadiums in modern football and a squad bristling with talent, fans will be hoping 2019/20 is the year Spurs cement their place among the elite of English football by adding strength and depth to their squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Tottenham below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Ryan Sessegnon continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham with the latest reports suggesting a deal is “close” on the Fulham star and England Under 21 international.

Jack Grealish has enjoyed a terrific season with Aston Villa and is thought to be among Pochettino’s top targets once again this summer following interest last year.

Donny van de Beek is one of many Ajax stars who could potentially depart this summer with Spurs keen to eye up possible replacements for Christian Eriksen should the pivotal Danish playmaker leave the club.

Gelson Fernandes is the subject of interest from Spurs and Manchester United following an eye-catching season with Benfica.

Victor Camarasa was one of the few success stories from Cardiff’s relegation campaign and reports claim he could have earned a move to stay in the top flight with Spurs.

Andre Gomes impressed with Everton during his 2018/19 loan spell from Barcelona, but Spurs could jump ahead in the queue if they meet Barcelona’s financial demands.

Julian Brandt has impressed with Bayer Leverkusen this season and Spurs are reportedly set to trigger a £21million release clause in his contract.

OUT

Toby Alderweireld is in the final stages of his contract in North London and could well be leaving the club this summer with interest from European clubs including Ajax.

Kieran Trippier has attracted interest from Italian club Napoli following a mixed season after his 2018 World Cup heroics, according to reports.

Christian Eriksen only has a year left on his contract at Spurs, and being one of the most reliable players in N17, he is never far from speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

–