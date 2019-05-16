Queen of the South v Raith: How to watch Scottish Championship play-off final second leg on TV and live stream online

Queen of the South take a commanding lead into their Scottish Championship play-off final second leg clash with Raith this weekend.

The Dumfries side won 3-1 on their travels at Stark’s Park, meaning they just need to hold firm at home to keep their place in the second tier.

Lyndon Dykes scored either side of Connor Murray’s strike to hand the visitors a strong lead.

David McKay found the net for Raith in the dying stages to keep their hopes of promotion alive, but can they overturn the deficit?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Queen of the South v Raith on TV and online.

What time is Queen of the South v Raith?

Queen of the South v Raith will kick off at 4:05pm on Saturday 18th May 2019.

How to watch Queen of the South v Raith on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Alba from 4:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Queen of the South are in a dominant position ahead of the second leg.

Raith simply must attack the home side, but in doing so they could leave themselves exposed.

It will be an entertaining affair at Palmerston Park but Queen of the South have surely done enough to keep their place in the Championship.

Prediction: Queen of the South 2-1 Raith

