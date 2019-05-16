Portsmouth v Sunderland: How to watch League One play-offs on TV and live stream online

Sunderland take on Portsmouth for the fifth time this season as the League One promotion battlers scramble for a place at Wembley.

The Black Cats were toppled by Pompey in the Checkatrade Trophy final at the national stadium in March.

However, Sunderland hold a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of the play-offs following a thunderous volley from Chris Maguire at the Stadium of Light.

The tie is far from over but Portsmouth will need to dig deep in front of a sell-out crowd at Fratton Park.

What time is Portsmouth v Sunderland?

Sunderland v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 16th May 2019.

How to watch Portsmouth v Sunderland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Jack Ross’ Sunderland racked up a league-high 19 draws during the regular season and just need one more to book their place at Wembley.

Alim Ozturk will be available after his first-leg red card was rescinded on appeal, and the Black Cats will feel they have the edge going into the game.

Portsmouth are sure to produce a steely performance but will it be enough to overturn the deficit?

Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Sunderland

