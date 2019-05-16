PGA Championship 2019 prize money: How much can Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy earn?

The PGA Championship battle is shaping up nicely as the world’s finest players begin to do battle for the second major of the year.

Reigning champion Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are among the top contenders to claim the crown.

Tiger Woods is aiming for a record-equalling fifth PGA Championship triumph, though Justin Thomas has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury.

In addition to the prestige of lifting the trophy, players are fighting for bigger shares of the prize money pot which stands at over £8.5million in total.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of PGA Championship 2019 prize money totals.

PGA Championship 2019 prize money

Figures based on 2018 amounts. Exact 2019 prize money unconfirmed.

£1.53million £920,000 £580,000 £410,000 £350,000 £290,000 £270,000 £250,000 £230,000 £210,000

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY PURSE: £8.5million