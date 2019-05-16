PGA Championship 2019: How to watch PGA tour golf on TV and live stream online

PGA Championship drama has arrived with the second golf major of the year set to thrill the crowds at Bethpage.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will face stern competition from the resurgent Tiger Woods who has previously won the tournament four times.

Rory McIlroy is gunning for his first major victory in five years while Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson continue their battle at the top of the world rankings.

Fans will be keen to soak up the drama around the world, but how can you tune in from the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online.

When is the PGA Championship 2019 on?

The PGA Championship starts on Thursday 16th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 19th May 2019.

Play begins around 11:45am (UK time) on the opening two days, while tee times run from 1:00pm (UK time) for the last two rounds.

Where is the PGA Championship 2019 held?

The PGA Championship is held at Bethpage Black Course, New York, USA.

The course has never hosted the PGA Championship before, but has held two US Open competitions.

Tiger Woods triumphed in the first event in 2002, while Lucas Glover secured the crown in 2009.

How to watch and live stream the PGA Championship 2019

You can watch the PGA Championship on Sky Sports Golf across the four days.

Thursday: From 1:00pm (featured groups), 6:00pm and 10:00pm

Friday: From 1:00pm (featured groups), 6:00pm and 10:00pm

Saturday: From 4:00pm

Sunday: From 4:00pm

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the whole tournament through NOW TV.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

