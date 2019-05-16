Kilmarnock v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream online

Rangers will hope to close out their best Scottish Premiership season since 2011 in style against Kilmarnock.

The Gers have reached 78 points, their highest total since an 93-point haul secured their last top flight title eight years ago.

Steven Gerrard will be keen to end the season with a victory which would represent an 11-point gain from the end of 2017/18.

Last weekend’s Old Firm victory will have sent a warning shot across to the green and white half of Glasgow ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Kilmarnock have enjoyed life in the top half of the Scottish Premiership and could secure third spot if Aberdeen fail to better their result this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV and online.

What time is Kilmarnock v Rangers?

Kilmarnock v Rangers will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 19th May 2019.

How to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have been cooking on gas since the split with four back-to-back victories including a memorable win over Celtic.

Kilmarnock have enjoyed a fantastic season under Steve Clarke but there’s still a gulf in class between them and the Gers.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers

