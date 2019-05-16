Charlton v Doncaster: How to watch League One play-offs on TV and live stream online

Charlton are edging closer to a Championship return ahead of their play-off second-leg showdown with Doncaster.

The Addicks went 2-0 up at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium through top scorer Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo before Matty Blair grabbed a last-minute consolation.

The odds would have been stacked heavily against Rovers had Blair not struck in the 88th minute, though they still need a massive performance in south east London.

Charlton enjoyed a hot streak of form to leapfrog Sunderland and Portsmouth into third place on the final day of the League One season.

They are desperate for a first taste of Championship football in three years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Doncaster on TV and online.

What time is Charlton v Doncaster?

Charlton v Doncaster will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 17th May 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Doncaster on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 7:30pm) and Main Event (from 7:45pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Doncaster only won one of ten league games against the five teams that finished above them this season.

There was a marked gulf in points and class between Rovers and the top pack.

Charlton entered the play-offs as the team to beat, but they look too strong for Doncaster to lay a glove on them.

Prediction: Charlton 2-0 Doncaster

