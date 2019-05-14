Tottenham v Liverpool: How to watch Champions League final FREE on TV and live stream online

The Champions League final will be an all-English affair for the first time in over a decade when Tottenham and Liverpool clash in June

Manchester United triumphed over Chelsea following a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the 2008 final.

Now Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp will be gunning for the top prize in European football following sensational semi-final victories.

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

Tottenham were also 3-0 down on aggregate with just 40 minutes to go in their second leg against Ajax, before Lucas Moura silenced Amsterdam with a devastating hat-trick.

Spurs have never won the European Cup or Champions League before, while Liverpool are aiming for number six after tasting defeat in last year’s final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Saturday 1st June 2019.

How to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

How to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV for FREE

It is understood the game will be made free-to-air by BT Sport for non-subscribers.

Fans can live stream the game via the BT Sport website and mobile app.

It will also be screened in 4K, HD or SD via the BT Sport YouTube channel allowing everyone to soak up the drama.

(Details to be confirmed – check back for detailed times)

Tottenham v Liverpool past meetings

11th February 2017 – Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham

22nd October 2017 – Tottenham 4-1 Liverpool

4th February 2018 – Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham

15th September 2018 – Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

31st March 2019 – Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool have enjoyed the edge over Spurs in the Premier League this season, and for that reason go into the game as favourites.

However, Tottenham really are a different beast on the continent.

Both sides have produced huge displays, racked up gutsy wins and knocked out genuine heavyweights on the road to Madrid.

There’s pressure on Harry Kane to hit the ground running, though he hasn’t always done that following an injury.

Both sides deserve to hoist the trophy high but it’s tough to look beyond Liverpool’s settled, ruthless, relentless style triumphing in the end.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

