Premier League Darts 2019 table, results and fixtures: How to watch on TV and online

Premier League Darts has already provided plenty of drama this year but there’s a lot more to come in 2019.

Advertisement

Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen is aiming to defend his crown but faces stiff competition in the second half of the tournament.

Rob Cross has pushed hard this season while James Wade is enjoying a strong season.

Veteran Raymond van Barneveld has been eliminated from the competition.

The popular Dutchman will retire from the game after this year’s PDC World Championship following a glittering career.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League Darts fixtures, results and how to watch on TV and online.

How to watch Premier League Darts on TV and online

You can watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Action from 7:00pm every Thursday.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the tournament via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the competition through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Premier League Darts table

Updated after Night Twelve – 3rd May

Rob Cross – 20pts Michael van Gerwen – 19pts James Wade – 17pts Mensur Suljovic – 17pts Daryl Gurney – 16pts Gerwyn Price – 15pts Peter Wright – 9pts Michael Smith – 9pts

Premier League Darts fixtures

Night 15 – Thursday 9th May (The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield)

Michael Smith v James Wade

Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Night 16 – Thursday 16th May (First Direct Arena, Leeds)

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

James Wade v Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic

Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith

Play-offs – Thursday 23rd May (The O2, London)

TBC

Premier League Darts results

Night One – Thursday 7th February (Utilita Arena, Newcastle)

James Wade 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 7-4 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 6-6 Mensur Suljovic

Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Michael Smith

Peter Wright 6-6 Rob Cross

Night Two – Thursday 14th February (The SSE Hydro, Glasgow)

Peter Wright 6-6 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 7-4 James Wade

Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 7-3 Glen Durrant

Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Michael van Gerwen

Night Three – Thursday 21st February (3Arena, Dublin)

Gerwyn Price 6-6 James Wade

Steve Lennon 5-7 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 5-7 Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Night Four – Thursday 28th February (Westpoint Exeter)

Luke Humphries 6-6 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 1-7 Rob Cross

Mensur Suljovic 7-4 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 3-7 James Wade

Michael Smith 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Night Five – Thursday 7th March (The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen)

Michael Smith 3-7 Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade

Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-6 John Henderson

Night Six – Thursday 14th March (Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham)

Nathan Aspinall 2-7 Michael Smith

James Wade 3-7 Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 2-7 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Night Seven – Thursday 21st March (Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin)

Gerwyn Price 4-7 Rob Cross

James Wade 6-6 Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith 2-7 Mensur Suljovic

Max Hopp 3-7 Raymond van Barneveld

Night Eight – Wednesday 27th March (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael Smith

James Wade 6-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross 5-7 Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

Raymond van Barneveld 1-7 Daryl Gurney

Judgement Night – Thursday 28th March (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Daryl Gurney 7-3 Mensur Suljovic

Peter Wright 5-7 Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross 7-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan

Raymond van Barneveld 1-7 Michael van Gerwen

James Wade 7-4 Michael Smith

Night Ten – Thursday 4th April (The SSE Arena, Belfast)

Mensur Suljovic 8-6 James Wade

Michael Smith 7-7 Peter Wright

Rob Cross 8-4 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 7-7 Gerwyn Price

Night 11 – Thursday 11th April (M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool)

Rob Cross 8-5 Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price 8-5 Mensur Suljovic

James Wade 7-7 Daryl Gurney

Michael Smith 3-8 Michael van Gerwen

Night 12 – Thursday 18th April (Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff)

Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade

Night 13 – Thursday 25th April (Arena Birmingham)

Mensur Suljovic 7-7 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 7-7 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 8-4 Peter Wright

James Wade 7-7 Michael van Gerwen

Night 14 – Thursday 2nd May (The Manchester Arena)

James Wade 8-4 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 8-5 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 6-8 Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross 8-1 Michael Smith

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.