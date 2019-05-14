Premier League Darts 2019 table, results and fixtures: How to watch on TV and online
Premier League Darts 2019 is underway with the top players around the world battling for supremacy
Premier League Darts has already provided plenty of drama this year but there’s a lot more to come in 2019.
Reigning champion Michael van Gerwen is aiming to defend his crown but faces stiff competition in the second half of the tournament.
Rob Cross has pushed hard this season while James Wade is enjoying a strong season.
Veteran Raymond van Barneveld has been eliminated from the competition.
The popular Dutchman will retire from the game after this year’s PDC World Championship following a glittering career.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League Darts fixtures, results and how to watch on TV and online.
How to watch Premier League Darts on TV and online
You can watch Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Action from 7:00pm every Thursday.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the tournament via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the competition through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Premier League Darts table
Updated after Night Twelve – 3rd May
- Rob Cross – 20pts
- Michael van Gerwen – 19pts
- James Wade – 17pts
- Mensur Suljovic – 17pts
- Daryl Gurney – 16pts
- Gerwyn Price – 15pts
- Peter Wright – 9pts
- Michael Smith – 9pts
Premier League Darts fixtures
Night 15 – Thursday 9th May (The FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield)
Michael Smith v James Wade
Mensur Suljovic v Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
Night 16 – Thursday 16th May (First Direct Arena, Leeds)
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
James Wade v Rob Cross
Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic
Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith
Play-offs – Thursday 23rd May (The O2, London)
TBC
Premier League Darts results
Night One – Thursday 7th February (Utilita Arena, Newcastle)
James Wade 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price 7-4 Daryl Gurney
Chris Dobey 6-6 Mensur Suljovic
Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Michael Smith
Peter Wright 6-6 Rob Cross
Night Two – Thursday 14th February (The SSE Hydro, Glasgow)
Peter Wright 6-6 Michael Smith
Rob Cross 7-4 James Wade
Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney 7-3 Glen Durrant
Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Michael van Gerwen
Night Three – Thursday 21st February (3Arena, Dublin)
Gerwyn Price 6-6 James Wade
Steve Lennon 5-7 Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Rob Cross
Michael Smith 5-7 Daryl Gurney
Mensur Suljovic 6-6 Raymond van Barneveld
Night Four – Thursday 28th February (Westpoint Exeter)
Luke Humphries 6-6 Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney 1-7 Rob Cross
Mensur Suljovic 7-4 Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen 3-7 James Wade
Michael Smith 7-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Night Five – Thursday 7th March (The BHGE Arena, Aberdeen)
Michael Smith 3-7 Rob Cross
Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade
Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld
Michael van Gerwen 6-6 John Henderson
Night Six – Thursday 14th March (Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham)
Nathan Aspinall 2-7 Michael Smith
James Wade 3-7 Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld
Gerwyn Price 2-7 Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright 6-6 Daryl Gurney
Night Seven – Thursday 21st March (Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin)
Gerwyn Price 4-7 Rob Cross
James Wade 6-6 Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith 2-7 Mensur Suljovic
Max Hopp 3-7 Raymond van Barneveld
Night Eight – Wednesday 27th March (Rotterdam Ahoy)
Gerwyn Price 5-7 Michael Smith
James Wade 6-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Rob Cross 5-7 Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright 1-7 Michael van Gerwen
Raymond van Barneveld 1-7 Daryl Gurney
Judgement Night – Thursday 28th March (Rotterdam Ahoy)
Daryl Gurney 7-3 Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright 5-7 Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross 7-4 Jeffrey de Zwaan
Raymond van Barneveld 1-7 Michael van Gerwen
James Wade 7-4 Michael Smith
Night Ten – Thursday 4th April (The SSE Arena, Belfast)
Mensur Suljovic 8-6 James Wade
Michael Smith 7-7 Peter Wright
Rob Cross 8-4 Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen 7-7 Gerwyn Price
Night 11 – Thursday 11th April (M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool)
Rob Cross 8-5 Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price 8-5 Mensur Suljovic
James Wade 7-7 Daryl Gurney
Michael Smith 3-8 Michael van Gerwen
Night 12 – Thursday 18th April (Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff)
Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney
Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade
Night 13 – Thursday 25th April (Arena Birmingham)
Mensur Suljovic 7-7 Michael Smith
Rob Cross 7-7 Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney 8-4 Peter Wright
James Wade 7-7 Michael van Gerwen
Night 14 – Thursday 2nd May (The Manchester Arena)
James Wade 8-4 Gerwyn Price
Daryl Gurney 8-5 Michael van Gerwen
Peter Wright 6-8 Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross 8-1 Michael Smith
