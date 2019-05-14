Accessibility Links

  4. Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY play-off match live on TV and online

Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY play-off match live on TV and online

Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in

The 2018/19 Championship season has ended for 20 teams, but four remain on the edge of their seat with everything still to play for.

Norwich and Sheffield United secured the automatic promotion spots but Leeds, West Brom, Aston Villa and Derby will go head-to-head in the Championship play-offs in a scrap to reach the Premier League.

Every play-off encounter will be broadcast live as another dramatic campaign draws to a pulsating close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

Saturday 11th May

Aston Villa 2-1 West Brom

Derby 0-1 Leeds

Tuesday 14th May

West Brom v Aston Villa (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

match preview, prediction and how to watch – coming soon

Wednesday 15th May

Leeds v Derby (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

match preview, prediction and how to watch – coming soon

