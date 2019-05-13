St Mirren v Hamilton: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream online

St Mirren will enter the relegation play-offs tonight if they fail to beat fellow strugglers Hamilton at the Simple Digital Arena.

The Buddies are four points adrift of safety in 11th place, with Hamilton occupying 10th spot.

If St Mirren beat Hamilton, they will close the gap to a single point and have a far superior goal difference to their higher-placed rivals with one game to go.

However, Hamilton do have the edge of St Mirren this season after recording two wins and a draw in three 2018/19 meetings.

St Mirren haven’t beaten the Accies since February 2015 and must end that streak to guarantee survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Mirren v Hamilton on TV and online.

What time is St Mirren v Hamilton?

St Mirren v Hamilton will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 13th May 2019.

How to watch St Mirren v Hamilton on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side has been defeated in their last four games, with both teams recording three draws and a win.

All the pressure is on St Mirren to triumph tonight but this is Hamilton’s chance to secure their Premiership survival and they’ll defend for their lives.

Prediction: St Mirren 1-1 Hamilton

