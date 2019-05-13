Forest Green v Tranmere: How to watch League Two play-offs on TV and live stream online

Forest Green Rovers are still in with a chance of promotion to League One, but must overcome Tranmere at The New Lawn this evening.

Tonight’s hosts were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Tranmere at Prenton Park after Ollie Banks scored a crucial winner.

It could’ve been much worse for Rovers as they played 75 minutes of the game with 10 men following Gavin Gunning’s red card.

Neither side is likely to make any changes, other than Forest Green requiring to replace the suspended Gunning.

The winner of the tie will take on Newport County in the League Two play-off final after the seventh-placed side dispatched Mansfield on penalties last night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Forest Green v Tranmere on TV and online.

What time is Forest Green v Tranmere?

Forest Green v Tranmere will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 13th May 2019.

How to watch Forest Green v Tranmere on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Forest Green lost just two of their last 11 league games, proving they’re a tough nut to crack.

However, Tranmere are wily opponents and have a vital lead to hold onto.

It’s still a wide-open tie, but Tranmere boss Mickey Mellon negotiated the National League play-offs last year, and has the nous to do it again this time around.

Prediction: Forest Green 1-1 Tranmere

