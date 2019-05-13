Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Champions League TV schedule: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Champions League TV schedule: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

Liverpool and Tottenham will face off in the Champions League final – but when will they play?

(Getty)

The Champions League final will be an all-English affair after a breathtaking pair of semi-final ties.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s staggering 4-0 victory over Barcelona booked their place in Madrid after overturning a 3-0 deficit from the first leg.

Tottenham lost their opening leg 1-0 and found themselves 2-0 down on the night against Ajax, but a Lucas Moura hat-trick fired them into the final.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for the showpiece game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the Champions League fixtures, TV schedule, and match previews – including predictions – for every game.

Champions League fixtures

Final

Tottenham v Liverpool – Saturday 1st June (8:00pm)

How to watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK

The Champions League is shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

Related news

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

Anthony Joshua

The year ahead Sport on TV in 2019

All about Champions League

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

Anthony Joshua

The year ahead Sport on TV in 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 27: Captain Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid holds up the Champions League trophy with his teammates as they celebrate at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu a day after winning their 13th European Cup and UEFA Champions League Final on May 27, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Champions League final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide