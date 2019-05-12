WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Watch Money in the Bank for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 is ready to get underway with a tantalising line-up of superstars on show.

Becky Lynch will put both of her World Championship titles on the line as Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair set their sights on the Raw and SmackDown belts respectively.

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship title against AJ Styles, while Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens will clash in a WWE Championship match.

The Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank main event matches are guaranteed to provide drama, but who will triumph on the big night?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Money in the Bank on TV and online.

Where will WWE Money in the Bank take place?

WWE Money in the Bank will be held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, USA.

The arena has a seating capacity of more than 15,000 and will be buzzing on the big night.

What time does WWE Money in the Bank start?

Money in the Bank starts at midnight UK time on Sunday 19th May, running into the early hours of Monday 20th May.

How can I watch WWE Money in the Bank in the UK?

WWE Money in the Bank will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase Money in the Bank on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £14.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

WWE Money in the Bank card

Universal Championship – Seth Rollins (c) v AJ Styles

WWE Championship – Kofi Kingston (c) v Kevin Owens

Raw Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) v Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) v Charlotte Flair

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match feat. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Ali, Andrade, Randy Orton

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match feat. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella

Roman Reigns v Elias

Steel Cage Match – The Miz v Shane McMahon

United States Championship – Samoa Joe (c) v Rey Mysterio

Who won Money In The Bank 2018?

Braun Strowman left the ring with the briefcase after seeing off a stellar cast of opponents.

Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Rusev, Samoa Joe, and The Miz were all brushed aside as Strowman climbed the ladder with Kofi Kingston on his back and Finn Balor opposite him.

Strowman managed to shake off both superstars and claim the grand prize, the MITB briefcase suspended above the ring, to end the match.

