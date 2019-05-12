Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Premier League 2018/19 season is drawing with live TV matches promising huge drama on the final day of the season.

Advertisement

Manchester City and Liverpool ride into one final battle each in a last-ditch effort to secure the crown.

City lead by a solitary point meaning Liverpool can ramp up the pressure with an early goal in their home clash against Wolves on Sunday.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2018/19 fixtures including full Sky Sports, NOW TV and BT Sport listings, schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League games on TV and online

Sky Sports

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, with Sky Sports Premier League covering top flight games each week.

You can also stream the match via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Premier League live on TV – 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV from 2:00pm

Brighton v Man City match preview, prediction and how to watch

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV from 2:00pm

Liverpool v Wolves match preview, prediction and how to watch

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham v Everton

Watford v West Ham

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

All about Match of the Day 2

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Sky)

How to watch the Premier League 2018/19 season live on TV

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 18: A replica Ashes urn is pictured in front of the scoreboard during day five of the Third Test match during the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at WACA on December 18, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The Ashes 2019: How to watch The Ashes 2019 – TV channel, live stream, schedule, dates, times, highlights

Anthony Joshua

The year ahead Sport on TV in 2019