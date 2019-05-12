Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The Premier League 2018/19 season is drawing with live TV matches promising huge drama on the final day of the season.

Manchester City and Liverpool ride into one final battle each in a last-ditch effort to secure the crown.

City lead by a solitary point meaning Liverpool can ramp up the pressure with an early goal in their home clash against Wolves on Sunday.

Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.

Amazon Prime Video does not have any live football this season, although from the 2019/20 season they will have the rights to 20 Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2018/19 fixtures including full Sky Sports, NOW TV and BT Sport listings, schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Premier League games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport, with Sky Sports Premier League covering top flight games each week.

You can also stream the match via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month.

For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Premier League live on TV – 2018/19 fixtures

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV from 2:00pm

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves – live on Sky Sports & NOW TV from 2:00pm

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham v Everton

Watford v West Ham

