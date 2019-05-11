UFC 237: How to watch Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Rose Namajunas – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo and Jessica Andrade will fight in front of a raucous home crowd when UFC 237 sweeps into Brazil this weekend.

Veteran superstar Silva, aged 44, has recorded just one victory in his last seven fights but will now step into the Octagon with Jared Cannonier who is fresh from a strong victory over David Branch at UFC 230.

Aldo takes on Alexander Volkanovski who has lost just once in his 20-bout career, while Andrade will battle reigning UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas for her title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 237 on TV and online.

What time does UFC 237 start?

TV coverage of the UFC 237 main card – including Silva v Cannonier – will start at 3:00am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 12th May.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 1:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC 237 held?

The event will be held at the Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

More than 15,000 fans can pack into the arena which hosted the gymnastic events during the 2016 Olympic Games.

How to watch and live stream UFC 237

The full event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 1:00am (PreLims) and 3:00am (Main Card) in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

