Rangers v Celtic: How to watch Old Firm derby on TV and live stream online

Celtic face Rangers in the first game since the Bhoys secured the Scottish Premiership title.

Neil Lennon’s side finally confirmed their eight consecutive league triumph with a crushing 3-0 victory over Aberdeen last week.

Celtic will now relish the trip to Ibrox knowing their bitter rivals can’t overtake them in 2018/19.

However, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have recorded their best Premiership points total since their last title win in 2011.

The Gers will be keen to fire a warning shot at Celtic with the teams expected to battle for the title once again next season.

What time is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 11:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers have been happily grinding out wins since the last Old Firm derby without being troubled.

Celtic will be fired up having already secured the title but that won’t knock Rangers who will play with the pressure off and will be desperate to fire off a signal of intent ahead of 2019/20.

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic

