Mansfield v Newport: How to watch League Two play-offs on TV and live stream online

Mansfield host Newport in the League Two play-off semi finals with neither side able to gain an advantage from the first leg.

The Stags led through CJ Hamilton before Padraig Amond notched a late equaliser in the first leg at Rodney Parade.

Mansfield will be pleased to have stopped the rot after three successive defeats to end their league campaign.

Newport wrapped up their season in excellent style and will remain confident in the tie despite failing to win in the home leg.

Fans will be keen to tune in for the action as the first of all the EFL play-off finalists will be revealed on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield v Newport on TV and online.

What time is Mansfield v Newport?

Mansfield v Newport will kick off at 6:00pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Mansfield v Newport on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 5:30pm) and Main Event (from 6:00pm).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Mansfield lacked a killer touch to get the game tied up in south Wales.

Newport remain tricky to find a way past and will take plenty of heart from their late leveller.

Prediction: Mansfield 0-1 Newport

