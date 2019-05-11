FA Cup final 2019: How to watch LIVE on TV and online – when is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will be contested between Manchester City and Watford once the Premier League season draws to a close.

City narrowly beat Brighton 1-0 in the semi-finals before Watford came from two goals down to beat Wolves 3-2 in a pulsating showdown.

Millions around the country will tune in expecting a cracker of a game at the national stadium, but how can you watch at home?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the FA Cup final on TV and online.

When is the FA Cup final 2019?

The FA Cup final will be played on Saturday 18th May.

The official kick-off time is 5:00pm.

Where will the FA Cup final be played?

The FA Cup final is held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The final has been played here since it was rebuilt in 2007 following the demolition of the old Wembley in 2003.

How to watch the FA Cup final

The FA Cup final will be broadcast live on BBC, as it has been since the 1937 clash between Sunderland and Preston North End.

Fans can tune into BBC1 or watch via BBC iPlayer to soak up the action.

Alternatively, you can also catch the FA Cup final on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who won the FA Cup in 2018?

The current FA Cup holders are Chelsea.

They beat Manchester United 1-0 in the last FA Cup final on May 19th 2018.

Eden Hazard scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after being chopped down by Phil Jones in the box.

It was Blues boss Antonio Conte’s last game in charge of the club before being replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

