Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors: How to watch Challenge Cup rugby FREE on TV and live stream online

Wigan travel to face Warrington in a repeat of last season’s Super League Grand Final this weekend.

The Warriors won the competition at Old Trafford but the Wolves exacted their revenge earlier this year during an encounter in March.

The Challenge Cup sixth round offers Wigan the chance to add to their record 19 triumphs in the tournament, but eight-time champions Warrington will be more than a stern test for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on TV and online.

What time is Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors?

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors will kick off at 2:15pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the action on BBC1 from 2:05pm.

The match can also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer to watch on-the-go.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wigan have struggled for consistency after 14 Super League games this season.

On the other hand, Warrington have not let last season’s disappointment weigh on their minds and they remain in the hunt for the trophy in second place.

Warrington have the home advantage and look far more likely to topple Wigan than a repeat display from the Grand Final.

Prediction: Warrington Wolves win

