Leinster v Saracens: How to watch European Champions Cup final FREE on TV and live stream online

Leinster are aiming to defend their European Champions Cup title when they face Saracens in Newcastle on Saturday evening.

The four-time champions beat Racing 92 in last season’s final to claim the silverware.

Leinster are also the reigning Pro14 champions and will relish the chance to face Premiership giants Saracens.

The London-based Saracens have emerged as a real force over the last decade and will be determined to add a third European Champions Cup trophy to their cabinet.

What time is Leinster v Saracens?

Leinster v Saracens will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 11th May 2019.

How to watch Leinster v Saracens on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 4:30pm.

The broadcast will also be available live via the official Channel 4 website and app.

BT Sport subscribers can also watch the match on BT Sport 2 from 4:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides have strong pedigree on the big stage and will have no trouble rising to the intensity of the occasion.

Saracens have been in devastating form so far throughout the tournament and will be keen to avenge their 2018 quarter-final defeat to Leinster with a victory here.

The only guaranteed winners are the fans – watching at home or at St James’ Park – who will be treated to a showcase of rugby. The best of the best.

Prediction: Saracens win

