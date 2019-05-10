Brighton v Man City: How to watch Premier League last day on TV and live stream online

Manchester City are 90 minutes away from being crowned champions of England once again.

Pep Guardiola’s men are in the driving seat ahead of the Premier League last day.

City can guarantee the title if they beat Brighton but anything less than a victory will give Liverpool a major shot at stealing the glory.

Vincent Kompany’s thunderbolt strike against Leicester was enough to see off the Foxes on Monday night, giving City the upper hand in the title race.

Brighton are safe from relegation and could provide a stern test after recording three draws in their last four games, with a last-minute Christian Eriksen strike denying them a point at Tottenham’s new stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Man City?

Brighton v Man City will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 12th May 2019.

How to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Brighton v Man City in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City have won 13 Premier League games on the bounce and only conceded three goals in that time.

There’s no way they can blow this, right?

If Brighton could dismantle the title party, it would cap off the wildest week in English football for some time.

But they won’t. This is City’s title. And they’re going to win it emphatically.

Prediction: Brighton 0-3 Man City

